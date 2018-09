A coffee morning will be held in aid of the Macmillan Cancer charity at Millbrook Community Centre on Saturday, September 29.

The fundraiser will take place 11.00 am - 3.00 pm Ballot tickets will be on sale. Donations are welcome. Meanwhile, the RNLI’s Macmillan coffee morning will take place at its Coastguard Road base, 10.30 am - 2.00 pm, also on September 29.