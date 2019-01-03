Co Armagh couple win £115m Euromillions jackpot

A Northern Ireland couple are enjoying the perfect start to 2019 after scooping an eye-watering £115m jackpot on the EuroMillions.

The pair, from County Armagh, took home the staggering sum from the New Year’s Day draw, becoming the fourth biggest winners in UK history.

They will go public at a press conference in Belfast on Friday, operator Camelot said.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 01, 08, 11, 25, 28 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 06.

The New Year’s Day win follows a series of high-profile lottery prizes in recent years, including the £161m won by Colin and Chris Weir, from Ayrshire, in July 2011.