Clubs aim to change lives for the better

An organisation which helps people with learning difficulties and autism find employment is now supporting local residents through job clubs.

NOW Group has established job clubs across east Antrim and Newtownabbey, offering training and employment support.

The clubs provide assistance with searching for work, writing a CV and completing application forms.

The social enterprise holds job clubs every Monday in Carrick Library. These operate each week from 10.15am to 12.15pm.

A similar job club is held each Thursday afternoon at Larne Library. Interested participants can avail of the service between 2.15pm and 4.15pm. For more details about the Larne job club, contact Holly Fellowes on 07901393345 or email holly.fellowes@nowgoup.org

Meanwhile, in Newtownabbey, a job club is held from 10am until noon each Thursday in Glengormley Library. For more details on this event, contact Niamh Rainey on 07719518322 or email niamh.rainey@nowgroup.org

A skills group also operates at Tesco Northcott on Friday from 10.30am until noon. This group helps participants build upon soft communication skills. For more information about the skills group, call NOW Job Coach Sara Ball on 07710094880.

A spokesperson for the NOW Group said: “We provide a range of services that support people with learning difficulties and autism to realise their full potential and change their lives for the better. Our services focus on supporting people into employment, training, transition and volunteering.”

NOW Group’s employment and training service is part funded by the European Social Fund 2014-2020, Department for the Economy, Department for Communities and Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council. Check out www.nowgroup.org for more information.