Citizens to re-shape parking across Mid and East Antrim

Cllr Paul Reid with Andrew Oliver.

Council currently operates 61 car parks across the borough and is seeking to regulate tariffs to a fixed amount per hour.

A review has been commissioned by SYSTRA into off-street car parking and looks at how council operated car parking can ensure it delivers the best impact and efficiency.

Outgoing Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Paul Reid, said: “Car parking facilities are often the first thing visitors and tourists see when visiting our borough.

“For tourists, the quality of parking can certainly have a bearing on their overall opinion of the area and this is important for the future promotion of Mid and East Antrim as a go-to destination.

The study and survey can be found at www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/parking