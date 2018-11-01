Citizens’ Advice Bureau offers reassurance to Mid and East Antrim clients

Citizens’ Advice Bureau has offered an assurance to clients that services will remain unchanged as it becomes part of the Advice NI body.

Michelle Campbell, operations director for Mid and East Antrim, stressed that there will be no disruption to services as a result.

Citizens’ Advice Bureau has been offered membership of a similar organisation, Advice NI, which allows it to continue to provide the same functions under a new name, after CAB’s regional headquarters went into administration earlier this year.

Michelle said: “We have been working with the community and local council to ensure there is no disruption to services.

“During the roll-out of Universal Credit, it is important for us to ensure that there is no disruption.

“We continue to be exceptionally busy. There is great demand for our services.

“It is a constant challenge and we are trying to meet that demand. It will be business as usual.”