Churches invited to join Ringing Out for Peace commemoration

Churches throughout Mid and East Antrim have been invited to take part in a series of commemorative events marking the centenary of the end of the First World War.

The poignant events on Sunday, November 11 will pay tribute to the millions killed or wounded in battle, and those on the home front who struggled amidst pain and loss to help ensure freedom.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council will be participating in the WW1 Beacons of Light at 7pm, when over 1,000 beacons will be lit across the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories, symbolising an end to the darkness of war and a return to the light of peace.

Churches are invited to participate in Battle’s Over - A Nation’s Tribute, ‘Ringing Out for Peace’ by ringing their bells at 7.05pm on that evening.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said the planned commemorative events would be a fitting tribute to the Fallen.

She said: “I am really pleased our Council is among more than 800 councils, communities and organisations to confirm their involvement in what will be a very touching commemoration. I would encourage all churches to register for Ringing Out for Peace.

“This will be a very powerful and striking display in recognition of all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

A number of ‘Ghost Tommies’ are also set to be erected at locations across Mid and East Antrim to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War.

The poignant sculptures will be placed in Ballymena, Larne and Carrickfergus in memory of all those who lost their lives in the conflict.

The six-foot metal outlines of First World War soldiers have appeared at iconic locations elsewhere in the UK, including the Tower of London.

If your church wishes to participate please visit the following website www.brunopeek.co.uk, where you can complete the ‘Ringing Out for Peace’ entry form.

You should do this by July 31, 2018 if you wish to be listed in the Battle’s Over - A Nation’s Tribute Guide.

The Guide is also available at www.brunopeek.co.uk and will be updated on July 31 and October 31.