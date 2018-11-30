Children to Lapland Trust trip to get £30k Ballyclare boost

Terminally ill and life-limited youngsters are to visit Santa in Lapland with help from a Ballyclare developer.

Hagan Homes has announced a partnership with NI Children to Lapland and Days To Remember Trust that will benefit the charity by up to £30,000.

The company, which plans to build 2,000 new homes over the next 10 years as part of a £300million development, is set to contribute £1000 to the trust for every home booked from now until the end of the year.

James Hagan, chair of the firm, said: “Hagan Homes is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and as part of the company’s celebrations we have planned a series of significant donations to a number of local charities.

“We have worked closely with NI Children to Lapland and Days To Remember Trust for many years. What they offer terminally ill or life limited children and their families is absolutely priceless - creating magical memories by helping them to travel on a trip of a lifetime to Lapland. It is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding and deserving charities we have ever been involved with.

“By donating £1000 for every home that is booked up until the end of the year, we are aiming to donate up to £30,000 to the charity.”

A Thomas Cook charter flight with children who have a terminal illness or life limiting condition, their families and medical staff will leave Belfast International Airport on December 19 for Lapland.

Jack Rodgers MBE, chairman, NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Hagan Homes for this very generous donation towards the Lapland trip.

“For the past few years we have been able to take the children to Santa Park in Roveniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle in Lapland in Finland.”

The trust does not receive any government or national funding, it is totally reliant on donations. Trips are made possible by the generosity of many individuals and companies.

Mr Rodgers added: “In Northern Ireland, at any given time, there are over 1000 children suffering from a terminal illness.

“We are a Northern Irish charity that helps local children throughout our province, by giving them a day they will never forget. Many of the children endure the burden of illness throughout their entire lives - a lifetime which is sadly too short.

“The children who travel with us are nominated by their hospitals and doctors, who see for themselves the kids’ excitement grow as the day approaches.”

Donations can me made online, N.I. Children to Lapland Trust c/o Danske Bank, Abbeycentre branch, Longwood Road, Newtownabbey Just Giving: NICLT

Or sent to: N.I. Children to Lapland Trust, 46 Swifts Quay, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, BT38 8BQ.