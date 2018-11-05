Children’s hospice to benefit from concert at Roddensvale School

Roddensvale School in Larne will host a special “Jingle” concert in support of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice on Wednesday December 5 at 7.00 pm.

A “roof-raising” programme of song and dance will feature the Roddensvale Makaton Choir, Moyle Primary School, Larne Grammar School and Larne Adult Centre.

Guest soloists Yasmin Andrews and Ty O’Gormley will perform along with Events Music NI.

Roddensvale School principal John Madden said: “Our school has a special understanding and insight into the unique care that only the Children’s Hospice specialist nurses provide to our local life-limited children and their families.

We are delighted to be in a position to host this concert in support of the “Jingle All The Way” Christmas campaign.

“Our hearts are with every family who has a life-limited baby, young person or adult. I have to thank our music teacher, Graham Hawthorne and everyone who has contributed in any way to getting this particular show on the road.

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice regional fundraiser, Catherine O’Hara, said: “The wonderful people of Larne and surrounding areas are once again leading this exciting Christmas community campaign.

“The concert will be a fabulous evening and I know tickets are being quickly snapped up. A huge thank you to Mr. Madden, Graham Hawthorne and his team for the immense work put into this concert evening.

“Other big events that everyone is welcome to get involved with include the “Row to Jingle” at the leisure centre on November 23 and a night of craic guaranteed at the second “Jingle Hooley around the House” on Friday November 30.

“The second “Big Jingle All The Way Parade around the town with live evening entertainment at Broadway will take place on Friday December 7. Floats, novelty cars and walkers welcome.

“Last year the community of Larne raised an amazing £32,000 and the local Jingle Support Group hope to do the same again this year.

“At the heart of this are the bravest of children and their families receiving and hoping to receive specialist Children’s Hospice care and bereavement services.

“All are very much in our thoughts this Christmas. We deeply appreciate the generosity and kindness of our local community.“

Roddensvale concert tickets are on sale £10 per ticket and available from Roddensvale School, Moyle Primary School and NI Hospice shop.

Entry Forms for “Row To Jingle” November 23 are available at Larne Leisure Centre and NI Hospice Shop or call Kevin Haveron on 07786 428691

“Jingle Hooley around the House” on Friday November 30. Tickets are available from Anne McVeigh on 07881 771645, Larne Tourist Information Centre.

For further details on running a Jingle fundraiser, taking part in the Big Jingle Parade or to make a donation contact Catherine O’Hara, regional fundraiser on 07515 06 3303, Catherine.ohara@nihospice.org/www.nihospice.org