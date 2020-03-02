Child dies in ‘domestic incident’ at NI home - baby and woman taken to hospital by helicopter

The PSNI has confirmed it has launched an investigation into the sudden death of a young child at a home in Northern Ireland on Monday.

A baby and a woman in her 30s also sustained injuries and are both receiving treatment in hospital.

A PSNI forensics officer at the scene. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The woman is believed to be the mother of the two children.

The PSNI said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of the child which occurred in the Bankhall Road area of Larne, Co. Antrim.

The emergency services are still at the scene.

There is an atmosphere of shock and disbelief in the rural community.

The scene where a child is believed to have died as a result of a domestic incident on Monday morning. (Photo: Presseye)

Eyewitnesses reported seeing multiple vehicles used by the emergency services and the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene.

The incident is thought to have occurred at approximately 10:30am on Monday.

A PSNI vehicle parked close to the home in which a child died on Monday morning. (Photo: Presseye/Jonathan Porter)