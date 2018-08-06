Charity boost from ‘The Key’

A not for profit social enterprise in Larne has marked with first anniversary with a double boost for charity.

It’s a year ago since ‘The Key’ opened its doors in the town with the aim of raising awareness of, and funding for, research into Diabetes & Parkinson’s Disease.

Cheques for £1,250 were presented to each of the chosen charities, Diabetes UK & The Cure Parkinson’s Trust, making £8,000 in total this year.

The Key stated: “This has only been made possible by your generosity. Thanks to all our patrons for your fantastic support.”