Charity boost by car group striving to improve reputation of young drivers

A group of young car enthusiasts have helped raise funds for 1 in 3 Cancer Support.

Carrick Car Cruise NI (CCCNI) holds an annual car show in Carrickfergus and this year it was in aid of the locally-based charity which provides practical support to those in the community affected by cancer and its treatment.

The total raised was £1214.48.

The Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Cheryl Johnston, hosted a reception in the Mayor’s Parlour in Carrickfergus Town Hall at which CCCNI, which is working to improve the reputation of young drivers, presented 1 in 3 Cancer Support representatives with a cheque.

Cllr Johnston said: “I am delighted to see the guys at CCCNI challenging the stigma of young drivers and raising a massive amount of money for a great local charity. It was a pleasure to have both groups in the parlour on Friday night and to hear about the ongoing work of each organisation.”