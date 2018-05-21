Chance to win an Amazon Fire HD

Mid and East Antrim residents are being offered the opportunity to swap an unwanted electrical item for a brand new Amazon Fire HD.

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is bring along an old electrical appliance that is no longer in use to Sullatober Household Recycling Centre, Carrickfergus.

This can be an iron, mobile phone, kettle, or even a fridge. In exchange, your name will be taken and you will be entered into a ballot draw.

The competition runs over the course of one week - from Monday, June 18 until Sunday, June 24.

The draw will take place on June 25 and the winner will be presented with their prize by Mid and East Antrim’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cheryl Johnston.

Cllr Johnston said: “The latest Northern Ireland Local Authority Municipal Waste Management Statistics show Mid and East Antrim to have the highest household recycling rate in the region at 57.5% - up 8.4% on the figure recorded for the same quarter last year.

“The overall household and recycling rate locally was 51.5% between July and September 2017 - an increase on the 48.5% recorded during the same three months of 2016.

“Taking part in this competition gives you the opportunity to actively play your part in further improving the recycling performance statistics of our council being ‘green’ - and of course the opportunity to get rewarded for doing so.

“Thank you to ERP Recycling for donating the brilliant prize.”