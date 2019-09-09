Chance to take your sports coach from grassroots to global stage

Do you know a sports coach that has made a difference in people’s lives and their community in East Antrim?

If so, then there’s an opportunity to have them recognised through the prestigious annual UK Coaching Awards.

Nominations for the 22nd Awards are now being sought with the window for entries open until noon on September 18.

Hosted by UK Coaching, the annual event will be held at The Tower Hotel London on December 5 and will showcase the diverse work of coaches from all walks of life helping people improve their well-being and activity levels.

UK Coaching’s research shows that the UK coaching community is diverse at grassroots levels.

With over three million people coaching across the UK regularly, this year’s Awards has been designed to ensure all coaches who give so much, from grassroots to the global stage, are recognised.

For the awards, UK Coaching uses the broad definition of coaching and welcomes nominations on behalf of coaches, instructors, leaders, teachers, trainers and others who support people to achieve their sport and activity goals.

UK Coaching’s Director of Coaching Emma Atkins, said: “Broadly speaking, the coaching family across the UK is made up of a range of people from different backgrounds, experiences and motivations with a common belief to help people be the best they can be, whether that’s to win a gold medal or move more than they did yesterday. We would like the public to celebrate the work of coaches by nominating a diverse array of coaches that have made a difference in people’s lives and their communities.”

Overall, there are 12 award categories, eight for coaches, three in support of coaches and the Great Coaching Moment of the Year. All honour #GreatCoaching and truly celebrate coaches and organisations that make a difference. New for 2019 is the Changing Lives Award, which will be awarded to a coach who is leading the way to empower, inspire and connect people from diverse communities to overcome life challenges using the power of #GreatCoaching.

The Awards for Coaches are given to individual coaches who have excelled and shown outstanding commitment in a certain area, or to an individual and/or group over the last 12 months. Categories include: Children and Young People’s Coach of the Year, Community Coach of the Year, Changing Lives Award and Young Coach of the Year. The Awards in Support of Coaches are: Coach Developer of the Year, Transforming Coaching and Coaching for an Active Life Award

To find out more or to nominate a coach for an award go to ukcoaching.org/coachingawards.