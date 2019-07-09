Chance to cultivate community connections

Community minded people in Mid & East Antrim who want to make good happen where they live are invited to apply for a special weekend at the famous Eden Project in Cornwall.

There they will have the opportunity to share inspiration and bring home ideas to implement in their neighbourhood.

Thanks to people who play the National Lottery, successful applicants will have accommodation and transport along with the weekend community camp costs all paid for.

To apply you need to visit Eden Project Communities website - community camps.

Applications are being considered now by Eden Project Communities Northern Ireland Network developer Niamh Scullion for these opportunities which are to be held at the award winning Eden Project in Cornwall during September and November 2019.

Those attending can look forward to three days of inspiring talks, workshops, engagement activities and story sharing with around 60 other community activists and organisers. These can have a life-changing impact on many.

Lee Robb, from Carrickfergus, who attended in 2016, said: “The Eden Project community camp was a life changing experience that helped me find my purpose and, I believe, make a real contribution in NI.”

Speaking about the programme, Northern Ireland manager Grainne Mccloskey said: “Eden Project Communities camps provide opportunities to link in with a network of more than 1000 other people across the UK to share ideas, inspiration, and experience, and to re-energize your community project and yourself.

“Living rurally in the Glens of Antrim and meeting people across the county engaging in The Big Lunch annual day for neighbours has already afforded me some knowledge of the richness of the local communities and landscape and additional difficulties faced by rural communities whose populations migrate for work. Yet we have a deep seated passion for where we live and pull together with pride in our neighbourhoods regardless, and in some cases because of the additional needs.

“So I believe County Antrim volunteers should not be shy about applying. We have as much to share with others as they have to gain from you taking part. I’m looking forward to meeting this years candidates and see what they go on to achieve.”

If you know someone who might be interested – the application is simple and should take no more than 15 minutes to complete.

Contact nscullion@edenproject.com or visit https://www.edenprojectcommunities.com/community-camps