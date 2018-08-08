Celtic manager to be invited to Mayor’s Reception

Brendan Rodgers will be invited to a Mayor’s Reception in Mid and East Antrim in recognition of his achievements in the game.

At Monday evening’s meeting of full council, members agreed a motion for council to officially recognise the Carnlough native’s success.

The motion, proposed by Sinn Fein representative, Cllr James McKeown, stated: “Given our record of celebrating any local sporting success that we in Mid and East Antrim Council recognise the achievements of Carnlough man Brendan Rodgers in leading Glasgow Celtic to a second consecutive domestic treble in Scottish football.

“This is a historic achievement as records show Brendan and his team are the first to complete such a feat in Scotland. It is also historic as only two other teams in any other country have been able to complete a double treble in top flight football.”

The motion was seconded by his party colleague, Cllr Patrice Hardy.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Lindsay Millar said she would be keen to host Mr Rodgers.

An invite to the Celtic boss will be issued soon.

Mr Rodgers (45) grew up in Carnlough and attended St Patrick’s College in Ballymena.

He previously managed Liverpool, Swansea City, Reading and Watford.