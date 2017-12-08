Celebrating Carnlough’s rich industrial heritage

The Town Hall in Carnlough is getting ready for a refit to house an exciting new exhibition on the town’s hidden industrial past.

The hall will temporarily close for bookings from January 1 to April 2018 to make way for the new displays to be installed.

From April the Town Hall will be rebranded as ‘The Heritage Hub at Carnlough Town Hall’.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the exhibition will celebrate Carnlough’s harbour, its maritime connections, the area’s beautiful scenery, geology, wildlife and natural resources.

Visitors can also explore the fascinating history of settlers from the Stone Age to industrialists of the 18th and 19th Centuries and the town’s economic links to the North East of England and Scotland.

The upstairs space inside the Town Hall will be used as a flexible community meeting space and for exhibitions on industrial heritage, geology and natural heritage. It’s hoped that the displays will boost self-guided tourism in Carnlough and encourage visitors to explore what else the Glens have to offer.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Cllr Paul Reid said, “We are thrilled to have received this support thanks to National Lottery players and Council are confident the project will support tourism in the area, a key priority for us.

“Members of the local community in Carnlough will also benefit from Lottery player’s support, with a new heritage focused meeting space for the development of community activities and volunteer-led action celebrating local history.”

The exhibition is due to open to the public towards the end of April 2018. A wide ranging programme of outdoor tours will also take place from April to June. These include guided visits to industrial mining and quarrying sites as well as geology tours.