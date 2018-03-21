Catherine’s craftwork will be part of Easter exhibition

Larne woman Catherine Oakes will put her craftwork skills on show at an exhibition to open this Easter.

It will be part of “The Greatest Story Ever” themed display of textile works depicting the Christian story.

The exhibition will be open to visitors at St Colmanell’s Parish Church, Church Street, Ahoghill, outside Ballymena, during the Easter weekend and each Saturday and Sunday in April.

Using a variety of materials and techniques, a number of artists will take visitors on a journey through the church’s year from Advent through to Trinity Sunday.

Co-ordinator Rosemary Frayne said: “The artists give an insight into major aspects of the Christian story in a stunning, colourful and novel way.

“Some of the artists are members of the Northern Ireland Embroidery Guild; others are taking part in a venture of this type for the first time.

“The exhibits have been created by members of the parish, other churches, groups, schools and individuals.

“One of the pieces is a collaboration of 16 individuals; male and females, experienced artists and first timers and even the rector.

“They have come together to form a memorable work of art.

“St Colmanell’s has been described as one of the most beautiful village churches in County Antrim and it is a wonderful setting for this inspiring account of the life of Christ.

“Many people will recall how inspiring it looked during the Christmas Tree Festival in December2015.

The textile art will be enhanced with floral displays. Teas will be served in the church hall.