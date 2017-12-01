Caterpillar takes silver at prestigious regional business awards

Larne-based manufacturer Caterpillar Northern Ireland has won regional recognition at this year’s prestigious EEF Future Manufacturing Awards.

The firm, which employs around 1,800 staff, was runner up for the Partnerships Award.

This award is given to the company that has made the biggest strides in working with education providers, or engaging with the local community.

Caterpillar was up against stiff competition from a range of innovative businesses - small and large - from across the region. It was selected by a panel of judges drawn from business leaders, industry experts and academics.

Mark McClure, Caterpillar Northern Ireland Operations Director, said: “We work closely with educational providers to support young people to develop the skills that companies and the Northern Ireland economy needs for the future and we are very pleased to receive this recognition from EEF.”

Terry Scuoler CBE, CEO of EEF, says: “Companies that take steps to work with their local communities and education providers are essential for providing young people with the skills that will secure our industry into the future. Caterpillar should be applauded for their efforts.”