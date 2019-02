Fire fighters were called to a road traffic collision involving two cars at Ballymena Road on Friday afternoon.

The occupants managed to escape the vehicles which burst into flames as result of the collision and were “well alight” on arrival of the fire crews.

A man and woman, both in their 70s, were given first aid at the scene by fire fighters and were then taken to hospital.

A woman in her 30s and a woman in her 50s were treated at the scene for shock.

Both fire crews left the scene 4.17 pm.