Police have issued a reminder to motorists over road tax.

PSNI Larne reported that several vehicles were clamped in the town yesterday.

A spokesperson said: “The message is simple, you want to drive or park on public highways, then you need a valid certificate of tax.

“Even if your yearly car tax is £0, your vehicle must still be registered for it. Insurance and MOT where applicable is also a requirement.

“It can even be paid for monthly to spread the cost.”