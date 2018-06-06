Carrickfergus Royal Landing parade traffic advice

Police are advising motorist of possible traffic disruption when Carrickergus hosts the Royal Landing pageant and parade this Saturday (June 9).

The historical re-enactment of King Billy’s arrival in Carrickfergus on his way to the Boyne is expected to draw thousands of people.

Police stated: “The parade leaves Woodburn playing fields at 12noon takes a route around the town before finishing at Marine Gardens around 2:15pm.

“The re-enactment will take place at Carrick Castle around 1:15.

“The return leg goes the opposite way from 4.00pm-5:30pm

“There may be some traffic disruption to facilitate the parade. Police will be on the ground to assist and we would ask any motorists to follow the directions of our officers.”

