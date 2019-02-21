Carrickfergus recycling centre included in £186k improvement project

Sullatober household recycling centre (HRC) in Carrick is to be ungraded as part of a £186k project by Mid and East Antrim Council.

WRAP NI commissioned a review of Northern Ireland’s HRC network in June 2018 in order to identify improvements which could be made to increase recycling performance.

It was recommended that sites, including Waveney Road, Ballymena and Sullatober within the borough, could benefit from improvements.

In January, Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) released funding for capital works to enable MEA Council to proceed with some of the recommendations.

The local authority will receive £186,200 towards equipment including two compactors, four compacting containers, a roll packer, open containers, signage and four bodycams.

Councillor Mark McKinty, chair of the Operational Committee, said: “Our citizens have to be commended for their incredible recycling efforts and this approval for funding will only add to our already impressive figures.

“Recycling saves ratepayers’ money and also combats environmental damage. It costs twice as much to dispose of food waste in a black bin as it does to recycle food waste from a brown bin.

“Unwanted food that ends up in landfill is the most polluting type of waste due to the release of harmful gases. Rather than pollute the environment, that waste is increasingly being put to a great use in Mid and East Antrim.”

It is anticipated that the HRC’s recycling rate will increase by 1.5% in year one. This equates to an additional 365 tonnes being recycled per year, saving £15,000/year from landfill diversion and £13,000/year in fuel savings.