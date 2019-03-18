Carrickfergus launch of Storming the Castle 2019

Runners are urged to get on their marks and enter this year’s Storming the Castle 10k race in Carrickfergus.

This popular event, part of the Novosco 10K Grand Prix Series, will take place on Sunday, August 25, in the Co. Antrim town.

Hosted by Seapark AC, the event sold out last year with 1,000 registrations from running clubs and individual athletes from across Northern Ireland.

The added attraction of a family fun day including a ‘Chase the Knight’ children’s race makes this a great day out for all.

Andy Smyth, race director, said: “We offer a fast, flat course; fantastic for those serious runners and enthusiastic amateurs to generate some real competition in the race.

“But it is also great for those runners that are after a new PB (personal best), or simply running to raise money for their chosen charity.

“This is a particularly special year as we celebrate our fifth anniversary. We started with just a few hundred runners in 2015 and in five years we have gone from strength to strength. We are aiming to make this event even better and will be revealing the design of our much coveted medal along with some other surprises for participants over the coming months - so we would encourage people to keep up to date on our Facebook page #STC10K.

“We are once again very grateful to our partners Mid and East Antrim Borough Council who will be managing the kids’ fun run. We would also like to thank and acknowledge the generous support from our main sponsor Ownies Bar and Bistro who will provide a range of family entertainment from 2pm in Shaftesbury Park.

“We are expecting to sell out again this year and would encourage people to sign up and take advantage of our early bird rates available until midnight on 30th June. Register at www.athleticsni.org”

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, joined club representatives for the launch against the backdrop of Carrickfergus Castle.

Cllr Millar said: “I am looking forward to this event which brings so many visitors allowing us to showcase all the towns’ attractions. It is also a great initiative to encourage more people to get active, inspiring healthier lifestyles.”

Jack Creighton, Ownies Bar and Bistro owner, said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor this popular event that brings large numbers of athletes, their families, friends, spectators and volunteers, creating a real buzz around the town.”

Andy concluded, “There will be cash prizes for main race categories as well as spot prizes on the day so we expect this to be a fantastic day out for all involved.”

Full details are available at www.seaparkac.com or Facebook Storming the Castle, #STC10K.