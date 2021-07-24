Carrickfergus fun fair incident sees children rushed to hospital

Emergency services are at the scene of the funfair at the harbour car park after reports shortly before 6pm that one of the rides had collapsed.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirmed that two people have been taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, two to the Royal Victoria Hospital while one adult and one child were taken to Antrim Area Hospital.

None are said to have life-threatening injuries.

Emergency services at the scene of the incident at the funfair in Carrickfergus. Picture: McAuley Multimedia.

A police spokesperson confirmed that officers are currently working with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service at the harbour area in Carrickfergus this evening.

The main Belfast Road was closed for a period of time but has now re-opened to traffic.

The PSNI spokesperson said there are no further details at this time.

Alliance MLA for East Antrim Stewart Dickson said he hoped “the early indications are correct and that injuries are not serious”.

The incident is understood to involve one of the rides at Planet Fun in Carrickfergus. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

He added that he would be expecting a full investigation from the Health and Safety Executive and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Planet Fun opened at the harbour car park site in Carrickfergus on July 16.

Emergency services at the Planet Fun funfair in Carrickfergus harbour car park. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.