Carrick YMCA to host Anniversary Roadshow

Carrickfergus YMCA has been selected to host the Heritage Exhibition and Roadshow as part of the 175th Anniversary of YMCA later this month.

Made possible by money raised by National Lottery players, the project will travel to 11 locations across the UK & Ireland and was launched from the Houses of Parliament in June this year. Carrickfergus is the only stop in Northern Ireland on this tour.

Caty and Jan Kellet at the 1967 YMCA motor show'photos kindly submitted

Co-produced and delivered by young people working jointly with 10 local YMCAs and esteemed partner, Birmingham University, the project has unearthed new materials relating to YMCA as well as developed skills and enhanced the wellbeing of the young people involved.

The roadshow will engage up to 6,500 people nationally and will arrive in Carrickfergus from October 21-24.

For those who would like to visit the exhibition please contact Ian McKenzie at ian.mckenzie@carrickymca.org or telephone 028 9335 5890.

Featured here and in this week’s Carrick Times are some pictures which will form some of the local history content at the Exhibition.

Billy Graham and John Waddell with the Carrick Council bear fund raising for the YMCA 1967

Pictured is the Carrick YMCA Hockey Team from 1967. The picture is from past member John Waddell who now lives in Australia and will form some of the local history content at the Exhibition.