Carrick ‘tit-for-tat attacks’ must end says Beggs

Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has called for an end to “tit-for-tat attacks” on homes in Carrickfergus.

The appeal comes amid heightened tensions in the town.

The spate of attacks is believed to be linked to an ongoing loyalist feud between rival factions of the South East Antrim UDA which has already claimed two lives.

Police are investigating an arson attack at a premises on the Woodburn Road on Wednesday night, in which a five cars were set alight.

Last night PSNI foot patrols were carried out in the Glenfield and Castlemara estates.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs said: “The homes being damaged by the feuding organised crime gangs in Carrickfergus is adversely affecting families, neighbours and the wider community.

“I am pleased that the police have allocated additional resources and increased patrolling to try to deescalate the situation. I would call on those involved to bring this to an end before someone is seriously injured and I would urge anyone with information of criminal activity to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers.”

