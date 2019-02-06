Carrick Tesco staff member raises alarm over voucher ‘scam’

An alert staff member of Tesco in Carrick has been praised for preventing a customer from becoming the victim of a “scam”.

Scamwise NI has reported that a woman tried to purchase some vouchers for an online shop worth £100.

A spokesperson said: “The staff member she spoke to must have been scam wise because they asked her what it was for.

“The lady said a company had phoned her about getting them money for PPI and had told her to buy the voucher. Thankfully, the Tesco staff realised this was a scam.”