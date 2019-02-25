Carrick man’s romantic musical to open at Theatre at the Mill

The curtain will rise on a romantic comedy penned by Carrick man Gary Greenfield.

“My Sweetheart & Me” is a “light-hearted nostalgic musical telling the parallel stories of three couples who back in 1967 frequent the Suntree Bar in the sleepy town of Cheerysville”.

Gary explained: “Yvonne is fed up with Sammy, who soon turns back to his old vices and spirals towards oblivion.

“Ruby and Cyril’s matrimony turns out to be built on sandy foundations that cannot prevent a collapse. Meanwhile their mature student of a son, ‘Bookworm Bob’ has caught the eye of a desperate to find love in her life Sheena, but will an unexpected source of romantic competition threaten to wreck their big chance of a summer of love?

“Also, throw a few other inter-linked colourful character sub plots into the mix and there you have it. A fun-filled, toe-tapping musical sure to leave you with a smile on your face.”

The performance dates are the Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey, Friday March 8 and Saturday March 9.