Carrick gun salute will mark Her Majesty’s birthday

A 21-gun salute will take place in Mid and East Antrim this April to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 93rd birthday.

Her Majesty was born on April 21 1926. Councillor Billy Ashe MBE said he was “delighted council was marking Her Majesty The Queen’s birthday in spectacular fashion”.

“Last year, we marked Prince Philip’s 97th birthday with a 21-gun salute and it was a hugely successful event and fitting tribute in honour of His Royal Highness.

“The turnout from our residents and visitors to the borough was fantastic and on the back of that celebration, I am extremely proud that Mid and East Antrim will play such a vital role in Her Majesty’s birthday.

“We have extremely strong links to our Royal family and the military.

“Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Catherine were granted the titles of Baron and Baroness Carrickfergus to mark their marriage, and in 1961, Her Majesty and The Duke of Edinburgh landed in Carrickfergus for the start of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

“It is the ideal venue for what will be another superb event to celebrate the birthday of a lady who has dedicated her life to public service.”

Further details regarding the gun salute will be announced by council in due course.”

Last year, 21 rounds were fired from three guns positioned in the shadow of Carrick Castle supplied by supplied and operated by 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery. The impressive guns have been used by the army in battle zones throughout the world.