Carrick community group raises alarm over ‘scam’

Carrickfergus Community Forum has raised the alarm over a “scam” email which is circulating.

The Forum has warned those in receipt of an email, claiming to have been sent by the group requesting invoice payment, not to open it.

A spokesperson for Carrickfergus Community Forum said: “Please do not open. This has not come from the Forum.”

Yesterday, Scamwise NI, a watchdog body, reported that a Carrick businessman had a narrow escape from fraudsters.

A spokesperson said that the man had been contacted earlier this year by a company that claimed to be able to get him a tax refund for his business through an alleged “loophole in the law”.

This company contacted him again recently and said that to finalise the deal, he would need to pay them their fee together with money for HMRC; a total of over £100,000.

Fortunately, when the man went to the bank to get this money, a bank official noticed something was wrong and called the police with the customer. No money has been lost.