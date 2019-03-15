Carrick Business Awards winners announced at gala evening

The Carrickfergus Business Awards were held last night (Thursday, March 14) in the sumptuous surroundings of the Loughshore Hotel.
Organised by the Carrick Times in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council the awards celebrate all that is best in local business.
The gala evening enjoyed fantastic support and JPI Media Events Team pass on their thanks to event and category sponsors and all those who supported the evening.
Award winners were as follows:
Best Craft Company
Selections Wool Shop
Best Retailer
Eurospar Carrick Milestone
Readers Favourite
Eating Establishment
Voted for by Readers
PaPa Browns Grill
Excellence in Tourism
Whitehead Railway Museum
Best Customer Service
Voted for by Readers
Robert Stewart
Pushing Ink
Best Health & Well Being Initiative
Health Hub
Best Export
Yelo Carrickfergus
Sponsored by Islandmagee Energy
Best Community or Social Enterprise
The Dancing Goat Cafe
Sponsored by Islandmagee Energy
Best Start-Up Business
The Lighthouse Bistro
Sponsored by Carrickfergus Enterprise
Young Business Person of the Year
Michael-Joseph Kane Junior
Sponsored by Northern Regional College
Business Person of the Year
George Devlin – Abbey Upholsterers Ltd
Sponsored by Ulster Bank, Carrickfergus
Lifetime Achievement
Maureen & Derek Fallis – Dobbins Inn
Sponsored by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council
For full coverage of the awards see next week’s ‘Times’.