Carrick Business Awards winners announced at gala evening

The Carrickfergus Business Awards were held last night (Thursday, March 14) in the sumptuous surroundings of the Loughshore Hotel.

Organised by the Carrick Times in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council the awards celebrate all that is best in local business.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was sponsored by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council and was awarded to Derek & Maureen Fallis of Dobbins Inn. It was presented by Mayor Lindsay Millar and Andrena O'Prey, Carrick Times. 'INCT11-19050BW

The gala evening enjoyed fantastic support and JPI Media Events Team pass on their thanks to event and category sponsors and all those who supported the evening.

Award winners were as follows:

Best Craft Company

Selections Wool Shop

Best Retailer

Eurospar Carrick Milestone

Readers Favourite

Eating Establishment

Voted for by Readers

PaPa Browns Grill

Excellence in Tourism

Whitehead Railway Museum

Best Customer Service

Voted for by Readers

Robert Stewart

Pushing Ink

Best Health & Well Being Initiative

Health Hub

Best Export

Yelo Carrickfergus

Sponsored by Islandmagee Energy

Best Community or Social Enterprise

The Dancing Goat Cafe

Sponsored by Islandmagee Energy

Best Start-Up Business

The Lighthouse Bistro

Sponsored by Carrickfergus Enterprise

Young Business Person of the Year

Michael-Joseph Kane Junior

Sponsored by Northern Regional College

Business Person of the Year

George Devlin – Abbey Upholsterers Ltd

Sponsored by Ulster Bank, Carrickfergus

Lifetime Achievement

Maureen & Derek Fallis – Dobbins Inn

Sponsored by Mid & East Antrim Borough Council

For full coverage of the awards see next week’s ‘Times’.