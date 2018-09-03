Carnlough’s industrial past brought to life

Carnlough Harbour will be the venue for an intriguing set of free live performances that will bring its industrial past to life.

A series of interactive performances by the Big Telly Theatre Company are set to inspire new audiences with a story of what it was like to be an industrial worker in the picturesque village during the mid-19th century.

Carnlough is well-known as a hive of industrial activity during this period, but many of the inside stories have gone untold, until now.

Big Telly is developing its bespoke performances with help from the in depth knowledge of the volunteers from the Heritage Hub at Carnlough Town Hall.

‘Carnlough – an inside story’ is set to take place over European Heritage Open Days, this weekend, September 8 and 9 in the vicinity of Carnlough Harbour.

This initiative is being delivered as part of the ‘Shaped by Industry, Shared with Pride’ project along the Causeway Coastal Route, exploring Mid and East Antrim’s industrial history.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has been working in partnership with Big Telly Theatre Company and Carrickfergus Enterprise to deliver a number of plays across the borough.

Other participating industrial heritage sites include Flame! Gasworks Museum and Whitehead Railway Museum.

Performances will take place at 11.00 am, 12pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm and are perfect for kids aged eight and over. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

All performances are free but visitors need to book beforehand and suitable outdoor clothing is recommended.

For more information or booking enquiries, contact: Donald Bell on 02825 635021 or email: Donald.Bell@midandeastantrim.gov.uk

This is a European Year of Cultural Heritage 2018 project funded by Tourism NI, the Heritage Lottery Fund and the Department for Communities.