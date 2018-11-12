Carnlough man’s fraudulent use of number plate ‘very foolish’

A Carnlough man admitted putting false number plates on his car to avoid being detected for no insurance.

Michael McAuley (22) of Croft Road was spotted by police in Carnlough on August 12 this year and officers detected that the number plate did not correlate with the vehicle - a silver Volkswagen Passat.

Defence barrister Stephen Law told Ballymena Magistrates Court on November 8 the defendant, an electrician, had got himself involved in a “foolhardy scenario” and had taken the number plates from a BMW to take the other vehicle on a “five minute drive” home from where he bought it.

Mr Law said the offences were detected by the “keen wits” of police officers.

The defendant admitted charges of fraudulently using a number plate and not having insurance nor MOT.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had committed a deliberate act which was “very foolish” and banned him from driving for a month and fined him £450.