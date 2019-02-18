Carnlough man facing motoring charges

A man has been charged with taking a Volkswagen Golf without the consent of the owner.

Sean Benson (31), whose address was given as Beachlands Mews in Carnlough, is further charged with using the vehicle without insurance in the vicinity of Toberwine Street in Glenarm.

He is also charged with a driving licence offence.

The charges relate to the middle of January this year.

At Ballymena Magistrates Court on February 14 the defendant was released on £500 bail and the case was adjourned to February 21.