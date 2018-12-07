Carnlough man admitted motoring offences

A Carnlough man has admitted driving whilst disqualified; taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and using the car without insurance.

Sean Benson (31), of Beachlands, had the offences detected at Beachlands Mews on December 7, 2017.

He was present at Ballymena Magistrates Court on December 6 this year, which was was told he had been made the subject of a suspended sentence in March 2017.

The defendant’s current case was adjourned until January for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.