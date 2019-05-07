Carnlough Heritage Tour

Wednesday, May 29, will be the date for a Industrial Heritage Tour of Carnlough.

Meet in The Heritage Hub at Carnlough Town Hall and join Mary Watson at 7pm for a one mile walk around the village exploring its industrial past through the buildings of the present.

There will be a 15 minute introduction prior to the walk and light refreshments will be available in the Hub afterwards. Prospective participants are advised to wear suitable clothing.

To book, email: Donald.Bell@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or call 028 256 35021.