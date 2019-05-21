Carcasses seized at port after blood was seen dripping from trailer unit

Police have said animal carcasses were seized at Larne harbour recently after blood was seen dripping from the back doors of a trailer unit.

In a facebook post the PSNI said such as incident at a NI seaport ‘is always going to attract attention!’

The post continued: “PSNI C3 Ports Officers recently found animal carcasses from a meat processing plant in this trailer at Larne Harbour, a biohazard alert was raised and colleagues in DAERA issued a detention notice preventing travel.

“Many thanks also to local harbour authorities and Environmental Health Officers for their prompt response. #PSNI_Intel #KeepingPeopleSafe #PortsPolicing.”