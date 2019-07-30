Cancer charity appeal - Would you get ‘Walking Together’?

Residents in East Antrim area are being asked to put on their walking boots in aid of Bowel Cancer UK.

A host of celebrities including TV presenters Pamela Ballantine and Julia Bradbury are backing the charity’s call for fundraising walkers to take part next month.

Could you put on your walking shoes and help fundraise for Bowel Cancer UK?

Throughout September, fundraisers here can host their own walks, take on a virtual walk or join a five mile walk in a city near them, as part of ‘Walk Together’.

It aims to bring together patients, loved ones and supporters of those impacted by bowel cancer, currently Northern Ireland’s third biggest cancer killer, to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK and help fund the charity’s vital services and lifesaving research in Northern Ireland.

Your sponsored walk could be a special route in your local area taking place in September.

It’s a great opportunity to bring people affected by bowel cancer together to show support for those undergoing treatment, remember loved ones and raise funds to help stop people dying from the disease in the country.

Alternatively, people can take part in a sponsored virtual walk where they can complete five miles in their own time, anytime, during the month of September.

TV presenter, Pamela Ballantine, said: “Bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in Northern Ireland but with your help we can change that. As a patron of Bowel Cancer UK, and as someone who has lost friends and relatives to the disease, please save the date and join me in supporting this wonderful event to bring everyone affected by bowel cancer together.”

Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in Northern Ireland. More than 1,100 people are diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.

To sign up to receive a fundraising pack with everything you need to hold your own special or virtual walk, visit: bowelcanceruk.org.uk/walktogether

Did you know?

Bowel Cancer UK are determined to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by bowel cancer. They support and fund targeted research, provide expert information and support to patients and their families, educate the public and professionals about the disease and campaign for early diagnosis and access to best treatment and care.bowelcanceruk.org.uk. Every 15 minutes in the UK someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer. That’s almost 42,000 people every year. However, bowel cancer is treatable and curable especially if diagnosed early. Nearly everyone survives bowel cancer if diagnosed at the earliest stage.