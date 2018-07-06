Can you help with Great War image of Larne men?

An old newspaper clipping found in a family bible has sparked renewed interest about a Larne man who died in World War One.

Bob Hayes is keen to learn more about his great uncle James, who he identifies as one of the men from the “Factory area” of the town featured in a photograph, which appeared in the Larne Times, September 29, 1988.

The caption names J. Hayes in the 12th Battalion Royal Irish Rifles group at the time of the Great War.

James Hayes died on September 30, 1918 - just weeks before the conflict ended - and Bob plans to mark the anniversary with a visit to what was the Western Front.

Before he leaves, however, he would like to learn more about the man from Carson Street who, it is believed, ran away to join up as his mother did not approve.

Bob takes up the story: “He enlisted in 1917 into the Royal Irish Rifles, at Paisley, Renfrew, Scotland. His service number was 10593.

“James Hayes was 19 years of age when he was killed in action on the 30th September 1918. I believe that this occurred close to the Terhand to Vijfwegen Road in the area of Hill 41, just south of the village of Dadizele, Belgium.

“There is no grave but he is remembered on the Tyne Cot Memorial.”

Keen to learn more about where the photo was taken and identify where James is in the image, he points out that it may well have been the 12th Brigade and not Battalion.

“James’ official records show that he was attached to the 2nd Battalion RIR and they were part of the 12th Brigade operations on the 29th/30th September 1918.”

If you can identify James in the pic, have the original or information of where the regiment was at the time, Bob can be contacted at bob.hayes987@btinternet.com