Call to 'shop local' in Larne for last minute Christmas gifts

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is urging citizens to support Larne’s local traders this festive season.

As shoppers get ready for the final retail weekend before Christmas, Larne traders are gearing up for the last minute Christmas rush.

Chair of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Economic Growth and Tourism Committee, Ald Maureen Morrow said: “Larne has an array of fantastic shops, many of which are independent retailers, providing a great choice for your Christmas needs.

"From bakeries to boutiques, hardware shops to hairdressers there are a selection of festive treats, hampers and vouchers to choose from. There really is something for everyone in Larne this Christmas.

“I have purchased most of my gifts for family and friends from Larne businesses. The customer service is second to none with pleasant, cheery staff that go that extra mile to help you find what you are looking for. I believe it is important to support our local businesses and would encourage all the citizens of Mid and East Antrim to visit our wonderful town as you will be amazed at what it has to offer.

“You can also stop off for some refreshments at the many cafes and restaurants offering a range of treats from hot chocolate to full Christmas lunches. We also have many artisan producers in the town providing tasty and wholesome food and gifts.

“Growing the economy is Council’s number one strategic priority, with a key focus on ensuring that Mid and East Antrim continues to be recognised as a place to visit, invest and live in.

!We’ve had a great Christmas campaign across the borough this year encouraging people to ‘Find Your Christmas’ and Larne really fits the bill to find those last minute gifts for loved ones this festive season.”

For more information and to keep up to date you can go to www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/christmas