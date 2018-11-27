Call for town to get behind Larne FC

Residents are being urged to get behind Larne FC in their Co Antrim Shield Semi Final tonight.

The Inver Park side travel to Seaview to take on Crusaders at 7.45pm.

Calling on supporters to make the trip to north Belfast, a spokesperson for Larne FC said: “We can’t get to the County Antrim Shield Final without your support!

“Get yourself to Seaview tonight and get right behind the players as they strive to get the club to a senior final for the first time since 2005.”

A PSNI spokesperson added: “If you are heading to the game, please be safe and enjoy the occasion!

“We want to hear the travelling red and white army support singing loud and proud.

“Officers from Larne police will be at the game to assist in identifying anyone who is intent on spoiling the occasion. Please don’t let the club down!”