Call for gritting on Hillhead Road

A local woman is calling for the Hillhead Road in Ballycarry to be added to the winter gritting schedule.

Erica Porter Lutzman’s car struck black ice along the route last Friday morning.

“I managed to serve away from falling down into a field on the left. Unfortunately, I crashed into the adjacent bank and ditch but thankfully [I’m] ok,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Ironically the gritters arrived ten minutes later. They advised the road is not on their route but gritted it immediately and also around my car to help get it out.

“I was shocked when a local farmer informed me this is a bus route. I dread to think of the consequences of this and especially if other vehicles are about.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to the people of Ballycarry and beyond who stopped to help and show concern after I crashed my car. People came with ropes, chains, offers of help and managed to tow my car out of the ditch.”

Meanwhile, East Antrim MLA John Stewart indicated he had met with Transport NI officials before Christmas to discuss gritting the road along with several other routes.

The transport body indicated they would be carrying out an assessment of the area, he added.