Call for CCTV after vandalism forces removal of alleyway tourism shots

There has been a call for CCTV on to be installed on Main Street after repeated vandalism forced the removal of part of a community group’s ‘outdoor gallery’ project.

Larne Renovation Generation have been behind a number of outdoor artworks throughout the town centre in recent weeks, with the overall theme of celebrating the area’s tourism history.

Andy King from Larne Renovation Generation, Mayor Paul Reid, Michael Dorman of RA Glass Opticians and artist Eoin McGinn. The group are pictured at one of the other major artworks which appeared recently in the town.

These included a series of framed, black and white photographs in the alleyway between Laharna Retail Park and Main Street.

But with a number of frames having been stolen and others vandalised, the group was left with no choice but to take them down.

It is hoped that the images can be replaced in future subject to available funding, said Andy King from Larne Renovation Generation. “The alleyway is a black spot for anti-social behaviour," he said.

"Parents unfortunately need to walk past all sorts of graffiti on the walls which is why we were tying to clean it up. I think if there was CCTV on the Main Street, it could focus on the alleyway plus capture the rest of the Main Street."