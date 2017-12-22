Cake and flowers surprise for 103-year-old knitting enthusiast

Larne native Jean McCullough enjoyed a special surprise as she celebrated her 103rd birthday.

Asda Larne Community Champion, Catherine McCallion paid a visit to Jean McCullagh to help her mark the significant milestone.

Jean with her knitting group colleagues at Larne Age Concern and Catherine McCallion, Asda Larne Community Champion.

Catherine supports the weekly knitting group Jean and her daughter Sheila attend, and alongside fellow work colleagues, surprised Jean with a cake and flowers to wish her a very happy birthday.

Last year the amazing 103 years ‘young’ Jean received another birthday surprise from Catherine in the form of her first shopping trip to her local Asda.

After meeting Jean and Sheila at the knitting group, Catherine realised that for many years, the close duo had been unable to shop together, simply because they had been unaware of the wheelchair facilities available in the retailer’s Larne store.

Catherine explains: “When I heard last year Jean would love to go instore for a shopping trip, but didn’t think she’d be able to, I made it my mission to make it happen.

Jean McCullagh celebrating her 103 birthday.

“We had a brilliant time going around the store – so I couldn’t let Jean’s 103rd pass without marking the occasion again.”

Catherine continued: “As Asda Larne Community Champion I love being out and about in the community helping out where I can and meeting lots of amazing people – and Jean is definitely very special, I hope she has had a lovely day.”