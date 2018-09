Cairncastle Ulster-Scots are holding a soiree in Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally, on Wednesday September 26, at 8.00 pm.

Artists include Jim Ervine who played with the “Cameron Clan” along with his daughter Laura, Grouse Beaters and many more.

Everyone is welcome including anyone who plays a musical instrument or sings.

Admission is £5 and includes tea and biscuits.

For more information, phone 07810294638 or email cairncastle.ulsterscots@hotmail.com