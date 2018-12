Cairncastle Ulster-Scots will celebrate the New Year with a Hogmanay soirée on Monday December 31 in Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally.

The soirée commences at 9.00pm featuring some well-known musicians from the American, country, Scottish, Irish and Showband scene – namely Michael McSparron, from Carnlough, Helen Stewart from Cairncastle and Frances Grier, from Ardrossan, Knockagh Singers, Grouse Beaters, Second Chance and others. Tickets, priced at £10 are available from Halfway House Hotel.