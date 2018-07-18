Cairncastle Flute Band fundraiser

Cairncastle Flute Band will be holding a fundraiser at Larne Pigeon Club later this month.

The event on Saturday August 25 (Black Saturday) will run from 9pm-1am and will feature music from members, along with DJ Stewart and Rhonda Kennedy.

The band has recently held parades in the Glynn, Ballygally, Glenarm, Boyne Square, Craigyhill, Antiville and Lindara areas, as well as hosting a number of awareness events.

These began with a drug awareness session, facilitated by Carlee Letson from Every Life Matters (ELM).

The band also hosted a suicide awareness night in partnership with PSNI Larne.

Both events took place during practice in Cairncastle Orange Hall and were open to the entire community.

Meanwhile, Cairncastle Flute Band is encouraging anyone who is interested in joining up and learning a new instrument to visit Cairncastle Orange Hall during band practice at 8pm on Mondays.

For more information see their Facebook page.