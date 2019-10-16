Caddy liners to be delivered to households

Council will deliver caddy liner bags to Mid and East Antrim residents from October 21 for a two week period.

These will be delivered on brown bins during this fortnight. If you do not receive caddy liners during this period, you can contact Council on 0300 124 5000, Option 0 to be advised.

Additional caddy liners to those provided are available for purchase (£1.30 per roll) from the following Council premises:

• Head Office, The Braid, 1-29 Bridge Street Ballymena BT43 5EJ

• Ballymena Office, Ardeevin, 80 Galgorm Road Ballymena BT42 1AB

• The Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Trostan Avenue Ballymena BT43 7BL

• Ballymena Showgrounds, Warden Street, Ballymena BT43 7DR

• Peoples Park, Doury Road, Ballymena BT43 6JA

• Carrickfergus Office, Museum & Civic Centre, 11 Antrim Street Carrickfergus BT38 7DG

• Larne Office, Smiley Buildings, Victoria Road, Larne BT40 1RU

• Larne Tourist Information Centre, The Book Nook, Main Street, Larne BT40 1RE