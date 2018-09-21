Wilson welcomes Larne reaching high street awards shortlist

East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson has welcomed the success of Larne being shortlisted in this year’s Great British High Street Awards.

Larne Main Street was one of 240 entries across the United Kingdom for the Rising Star Category, which recognises the nation’s most ambitious high streets and places which are taking the lead and working together to regenerate the high street, adapt to changing circumstances and to diversify.

In a statement, Mr. Wilson said: “I had encouraged the Traders’ Association to make an application and am pleased at the success of Larne.

“The next stage will be determined by a combination of judges and social media voting.

“I would encourage people in Larne to use either Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, using #MyHighStreet or #GBHSLarne to register a vote for Larne.

“I hope that the whole community will respond since I believe that it would be a fantastic achievement if, from across the United Kingdom, there was to be recognition of the excellent work which the council, the traders and other public bodies have put into to improving the shopping experience for people who live in the town and ensuring the vibrancy of our high street with the hundreds of jobs which are associated with the businesses which are located there.

“Voting closes on 31 October 2018 and I would encourage as many people as possible to register a vote for our local town.”