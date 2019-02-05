Whitehead business named Wedding Florist of the Year

Whitehead florist Victoriana Floral has been named as County Antrim’s Wedding Florist of the Year.

Victoriana Floral was nominated by local couples who chose the business to supply flowers for their wedding.

The Balmoral Avenue outlet was then shortlisted with five others in Northern Ireland for the top title.

Kim Davies explained: “Along with the initial nominations, we had to provide evidence of how we have grown our business, our plans for development, our support of charity work and anything that sets us apart from our competition.

“We then went on to win Northern Ireland’s Wedding Florist of the Year 2019 for County Antrim.”